Turkic coop moving on to new development phase - Kazakh FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the lead-up to the 6th Summit of Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States scheduled for September this year, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov held meetings with Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TurkPA) Altynbek Mamaiusupov and President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

"The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, gives particular importance to the issues of Turkic cooperation that is moving to a new stage of development. TurkPA is one of the foundations of the Turkic integration and over the past few years has become an internationally recognized parliamentary diplomacy institution of the Turkic-speaking countries," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at the meeting.

According to the minister, it is necessary to build TurkPA's cooperation with international organizations, such as the UN, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Mr. Mamaiusupov informed of TurkPA's current activities and plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the organization. In particular, the head of the TurkPA told about the preparations for the anniversary plenary session of the Assembly to be held this autumn in Turkey.

"The Secretariat of the Organization is making active efforts in the harmonization of the legislation of the TurkPA member states. This should facilitate further Turkic integration. Kazakhstan initiated the promotion of the ideas of rapprochement of our peoples, and, in this context, Astana is rightfully considered as the pride of the Turkic world," said the Secretary General of the TurkPA.



Meeting with the President of the International Turkic Academy, the sides discussed issues of further expansion of research in the field of Turkology and common Turkic history. They underlined the need to complete the institutionalization of the Academy as soon as possible.