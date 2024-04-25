Turkic Cooperation Organizations convene conference within Turkic Week in Geneva

The Turkic Cooperation Organizations (TCOs) convened a conference titled "United in Heritage, Forward in Action: Turkic Cooperation Organizations" on 23 April 2024 at the United Nations Office in Geneva. The event, held during the Turkic Week in Geneva, brought together heads and representatives of international organizations, diplomatic missions of Member States and Observers, prominent experts and academia, as well as private sector, KABAR reported.

Moderated by Ambassador Omar Sultanov, Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, the panel session was attended by H.E. Amb. Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Prof. Dr. Shahin Mustafayev, President of the Turkic Academy, Prof. Dr. Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Mr. Sultan Raev, Secretary General of TURKSOY, Dr. Ömer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of the OTS and Mr. Kadir Yaman, Secretary of TURKPA Commission on Legal Affairs and International Relations.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS, underscored the shared heritage and unique contributions of the Turkic World to the realms of culture, education, diplomacy, and governance, as well as pivotal role of the TCOs in enhancing regional cooperation and promoting peace and stability across the Turkic nations.

During the discussions, the participants underlined the Turkic world’s significant contribution to facilitating cultural exchanges, enhancing mutual understanding, promoting sustainable development, cultural preservation, academic collaboration, and interparliamentary cooperation.

Moreover, the Parties reiterated the vital role of cultural and academic diplomacy in addressing global challenges, preserving cultural heritage, and ensuring sustainable development, as well as highlighted their interconnectedness.

The conference provided a platform to demonstrate the essential contributions of cultural and regional organizations towards fostering a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable world.

The Parties expressed their continuous commitment in fostering international dialogue and cooperation.