Turkic Council Media Forum kicks off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The Turkic Council Media Forum themed «Fundamental past, strong future» kicked off in Istanbul, the press service of the Information and Social Development Ministry of Kazakhstan informs. The forum will run until October 24.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a video address to those attending wishing all success.

Turkic Council Secretary General Bagdad Amreyev opened the Media Forum. Addressing those gathered he noted that the theme of the forum is relevant to all Turkic countries which have common roots and have great prospects for mutual benefit cooperation in various spheres.

The Kazakh delegation is led by Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Kemelbek Oishybayev.

The forum brings together over 350 participants from the Turkic Council member states, such as Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, observer state Hungary, as well as Turkmenistan, including leading mass media representatives, scientific and cultural workers, well-known bloggers and students.

The forum will debate opportunities for the development of cooperation in cinema industry and mass media, joint fight against disinformation, including on social media.