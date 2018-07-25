Turkic Council's Tourism Ministers to convene in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The fourth meeting of Tourism Ministers of the Turkic Council member states will take place on August 7-8 in Astana, Kazakh Torusim press service said.





The event is organized by the Culture and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan with support of the Turkic Council secretariat, Kazakh Tourism National Company and Kazakh Foreign Ministry.



Tourism Ministers of Kazakhstan, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, reps of the Turkic Council are expected to attend the meeting. Heads of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan tourism committees and Chinese Tourism Minister are invited to take part in it as special guests. Besides, members of the newly-established consortium, the joint tourist project of the Turkic Council and Contemporary Silk Road, represented by tour operators concerned of the Turkic-speaking countries, are also expected to participate in the event.



Those attending will focus on preparations and commercial launch of the Turkic Council - Contemporary Silk Road tour product project, including development of the tour product website, its pricing, marketing and communications strategy of tour operators, global promotion, promotional video broadcasting, and cooperation with UNWTO, etc.



Following the talks the sides are to elaborate a package of the concerted decisions on the agenda that will be submitted for consideration of the regular summit of the Heads of State of the Turkic Council set to take place Sep 3 in Cholpon Ata.

The third meeting was held on July 6-7, 2016 in Bishkek.