Turkic Council Secretary General took part in UN General Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev began his visit to New York in the framework of the 73rd UN General Assembly on 26 September 2018.

On 26-27 September, Secretary General held meetings with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Head of the UN Office for South-South Cooperation Mr.George Chediek, Head of the UN Development Program Mr.Rastislav Vrbensky, UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilization Mr.Nasser Al Nasser and OIC Permanent Observer at the UN Mr.Agshin Mehdiyev and others. During meetings were discussed the current status and ways of further development of cooperation of the UN specialized agencies with the Turkic Council and its Member-States, The Turkic Council Secretariat reports.

On 27 September, delegation of the Turkic Council headed by the Secretary General participated in the high-level event "People and the Planet: Central Asia Calls for International Solidarity" organized by the Permanent Mission of Kyrgyzstan to the UN.

On 28 September, the Secretary General of the Turkic Council took part in the presentation of the "Code of Conduct on Achieving a World Free of Terrorism", organized by Kazakhstan. Within the framework of this event, Secretary General Amreyev along with representatives of more than 70 UN member states signed on behalf of the Turkic Council a "Code of Conduct for a World Free of Terrorism" as part of the proposal of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in order to create a global anti-terrorist coalition under the auspices of the UN.

On the same day, the Secretary General of the Turkic Council delivered a speech at the ministerial conference of the UN Alliance of Civilizations. In his speech, he stressed the readiness of the Turkic Council as a regional organization to take a practical part in efforts to support the international agenda for peace and security in the world. The Secretary General presented to the Ministerial Meeting proposals of the Turkic Council on further development of cooperation with the UN Alliance of Civilization in support of the global process of the Dialogue of Civilization building a world free from violence and inter-religious and inter-ethnic clashes.

At the end of his visit, the Secretary General attended the debates of the 73rd UN General Assembly.