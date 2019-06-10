Turkic Council: Snap Presidential Election in Kazakhstan held in open and transparent way

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic Council Gismat Gozalov has commented on the snap Presidential Election held in Kazakhstan on Sunday, June 9, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The TurkPA observers visited 38 polling stations: 15 - in Nur-Sultan and 23 - in Almaty. All required administrative measures were taken to let the people exercise their right to vote. In compliance with the election legislation, both domestic and international observers were provided conditions for impartial observance of the election process," said Gismat Gozalov at a briefing in Nur-Sultan.



"No serious violations took place. No agitation materials were discovered inside or outside the polling stations," he noted.



"We confirm that the snap Presidential Election of Kazakhstan were held in an open and transparent way and complied with the national election legislation," the observer said.