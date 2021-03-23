EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:06, 23 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Turkic Council Summit to be held via videoconferencing

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Turkic Council Summit set for March 31 in Turkestan will be held via a videoconferencing, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Due to the epidemiological situation Kazakhstan decided to hold the informal Summit of the Turkic Council, slated for March 31 this year in Turkestan, via a videoconferencing.

    As earlier reported, the Heads of State of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries and Prime Minister of Hungary, an observer state, will take part in the Summit, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh MFA reads.

    Following the Summit the Declaration will be signed to announce Turkestan the capital of the Turkic world.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Turkic speaking states Diplomacy Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!