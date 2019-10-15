Turkic Council to turn into world center of power - head of Institute for European Studies

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS-Turkic Council) will strengthen in the coming period and will become an important center of power in the world, Professor Naciye Selin Senocak, the head of the cultural diplomacy department at the Institute for European Studies in Brussels and head of the center for Diplomatic and Strategic Studies (CEDS) in Paris, told Trend.

Senocak said that the 7th CCTS Summit in Baku is a significant event and undoubtedly will go down in history, Trend reports.

The Turkish professor noted that the Turkic World covers a vast territory, from the Adriatic Sea to China, where about 300 million Turks live.

Senocak said that the decision made by Uzbekistan to join the CCTS, as well as opening a representative office of the Council in the center of Europe - Hungary, indicate the importance and growing role of this structure.

«In the new world order, where the control axis is shifting to Asia, CCTS will play an important role,» the Turkish professor noted.

The representative of the Institute for European Studies added that CCTS will continue to develop and strengthen economically, politically and socially with the help of the One Belt One Road initiative, which will include other Eurasian countries.

Senocak also noted that there is no doubt that during the summit in Baku, CCTS will provide important support to Turkey’s ongoing military operation «Peace Spring» in northern Syria, and thereby give the world a strong message about the unity.

The Turkic Council was established Oct. 3, 2009 in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Its goal is the development of comprehensive cooperation among the member states.