Turkic Council, UNDP-RBEC co-organize conference on ICT for Development in Istanbul

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) and United Nations Development Programme Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS (UNDP-RBEC) co-organize the international conference on Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) for Development on 27-28 October 2015 in Istanbul at Conrad Hotel.

High level participants at the level of Minister and Vice-Minister from the Turkic Council Member States as well as other regional states including Moldova and Afghanistan will attend the conference. Representatives of international and regional organizations, UNDP Country Offices, academia and private sector will also participate in this event where the close correlation between ICT and development will be analysed. Ambassador Ramil Hasanov, Secretary General of the Turkic Council and Cihan Sultanoğlu, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the CIS will address the audience at the openning ceremony of the conference. The aim of the conference is to enable sharing of knowledge and expertise as well as learning from best practices in the developed world, in order to promote e-transformation and open data in the region in compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted at the 2015 United Nations Sustainable Development Summit. The conference will have three panels on "the role of e-governance in improving lives in developing countries", "ICT in rural development" and "ICT and private sector in development", the outcomes of which will guide further technical cooperation projects supported by the Turkic Council and UNDP Country Offices in the region. Through the interactive brain-storming sessions, the conference will also enable all participants to assume a role in framing these outcomes. The conference is supported by Republic of Turkey Prime Ministry Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). Further information on the conference will be available on www.turkkon.org. The Turkic Council that aims at contributing to fostering prosperity and sustainable development in its Member States and in its region considers this conference as an opportunity to deepen its ongoing relations with the UN and its specialised agencies.