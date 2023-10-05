Turkic countries plan to hold joint football tournaments

Heads of football associations of Turkic-speaking countries met today in Tashkent, the press service of the Kyrgyz Football Union reported, Kabar reports.

The meeting was attended by heads of organizations from Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

They discussed the development and popularization of football, as well as the possibility of organizing international competitions at the national and club levels.

At the same time, attention was paid to the issues of training football specialists, coaches, referees and the exchange of experience, establishing comprehensive cooperation between football associations.

The meeting was held with the support and participation of FIFA.