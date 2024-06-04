Turkic countries to convene at Tanbaly museum-reserve

An international scientific conference themed "Turkic people's spiritual values and cultural heritage" will be held on June 9-11 at the Tanbaly museum-reserve in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Regional cooperation in exploring, preserving, and restoring Turkic archeological heritage is on the agenda. The high-level conference will bring together leading Turkologists (archeologists and historians) from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and other Turkic countries.

The 1st meeting of the Consultative Council of Restoration Artists and Historians-Architects under the aegis of the Foundation of Turkic Culture and Heritage will play a crucial part in the conference. It is purposed to preserve, protect and promote Turkic culture and heritage in Turkic speaking countries and worldwide.

The event will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the Tanbaly museum-reserve as the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The meeting of archeologists and historians is organized under the aegis of the Foundation with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, Almaty region akimat, and the Tanbaly Historical and Cultural, and Nature Museum-Reserve.