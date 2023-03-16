Turkic nations demonstrated solidarity and compassion – Tokayev

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Turkic nations showed their solidarity and compassion, Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) discussing emergency situations management and humanitarian assistance in Ankara, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«In the most critical moment, the Turkic nations demonstrated their solidarity and compassion,» stated Tokayev at the summit held in the background of the recent massive quake hit Türkiye.

The Kazakh President went on to say that the Turkish people have always stood up against difficulties, and came up strong with every challenge.

«I’m sure that in this difficult moment our fraternal Turkish people will overcome all challenges under your experienced leadership,» said Tokayev addressing Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.