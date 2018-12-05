Turkic-Speaking Countries Cooperation Council plays great role in strengthening solidarity of Turkic-speaking countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova has met with Secretary General of the Turkic-Speaking Countries Cooperation Council Bagdat Amreyev, Kazinform reports.

Social Development Minister Darkhan Kaletayev, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Minister for Youth and Sports of Turkey, Vice Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Ismail Ismailov, director of Youth, Physical Culture and Sports Agency of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Amankulov also attended the meeting.



Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova quoted the Yelbasy as saying "Kazakhstan is an original homeland of Turks. Turkic tribes and nations, who made a great contribution into the historical processes in other countries and regions, left our steppes for all corners of the world."







"The Turkic-Speaking Countries Cooperation Council plays an important role in strengthening the idea of solidarity and unity of Turkic-speaking nations in the international arena," she added.



According to her, various events in the sphere of youth and sport are held under the aegis of the Turkic-Speaking Countries Cooperation Council. April this year Baku hosted the 1st students' games of the Turkic-speaking countries. The III World Nomad Games took place in Cholpon Ata in September. Turkey plans to hold the IV WNG in 2020.







"2019 will be the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan. It demonstrates the country's great attention paid to youth, its problems and needs, to the future of Kazakhstan," the Secretary of State resumed.