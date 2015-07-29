ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkic speaking countries will create libraries' association, Director of the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Askarov told a press conference on Wednesday (July 29) in Astana.

"The work on creation of the Turkic speaking countries libraries' association is underway," Mr. Askarov told journalists. He also noted that the National Library of Kazakhstan is busy establishing contacts with other libraries around the world. In his words, it is planned to carry out joint seminars, conferences, and exchange experience with libraries in the U.S., Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Turkey, Poland and China.