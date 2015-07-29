EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:06, 29 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Turkic speaking countries to create libraries&#39; association

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkic speaking countries will create libraries' association, Director of the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Askarov told a press conference on Wednesday (July 29) in Astana.

    "The work on creation of the Turkic speaking countries libraries' association is underway," Mr. Askarov told journalists. He also noted that the National Library of Kazakhstan is busy establishing contacts with other libraries around the world. In his words, it is planned to carry out joint seminars, conferences, and exchange experience with libraries in the U.S., Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Turkey, Poland and China.

    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states Culture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!