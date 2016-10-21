Turkic-speaking countries to jointly combat terrorism

ASTANA.KAZINFORM The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant also known as the Islamic State (IS) has become a "brand" uniting the terrorists aтd radicals of all stripes. Chairman of the Kazakhstan National Security Committee Karim Massimov said it at a conference of the Turkic speaking countries special services held in Astana, Kazinform refers to Kazakh TV.

As the participants noted, this 19th meeting was held amid uneasy international situation. The number of refugees keeps growing, civilians are dying and the situation in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria remains unstable. According to the chiefs of secret agencies of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan, more exchange of information and experience is needed to achieve results and the most up-to-date technologies must be applied in this sphere.



Observer countries - Russia, Ukraine and Georgia - expressed readiness to provide support.



"Despite the strikes of the international coalitions and the damages incurred, terrorism continues to expand under the Daesh flag. The geography of terrorist attacks is extended, the tactics and methods applied by terrorists is changed. The scales of propagation of terrorism and radical ideology in internet do not decrease. Under the shelter of the Daesh and other groups, new members are recruited and new sources of financing are searched for. These processes directly influence the state of international and regional security and political stability of our countries," said Massimov.



In turn, Hakan Fidan, Chief of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, proposed to establish a permanent structure in Ankara for these issues and expressed hope that the activity of this organization will strengthen our cooperation.