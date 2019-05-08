Turkic-speaking countries' TV channels sign memo of coop

BAKU. KAZINFORM National TV channels of the Turkic-speaking countries signed a memorandum of cooperation during the 2nd meeting of information ministers of the member states in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Vice Minister of Information and Social Development Marat Azilkhanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.



In his speech he noted that under the aegis of the Turkic Council, the member countries actively cooperate in political, economic, cultural, educational and other sectors. "Our Ministry backs this tendency," he said.



"In 2018, the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev published his programme article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe". In support of this article and for the purpose of developing Turkic cooperation, we are planning to jointly shoot a documentary film," said Azilkhanov.



The Vice Minister also talked about the Astana Media Week, the largest event in Central Asia. The participation in it is a great prospect for the establishment of new business contacts and the opportunity to meet key media persons. Marat Azilkhan invited the meeting participants to join Astana Media Week to develop information space.



He also noted that the sides are satisfied with the meeting outcomes.



Kazakhstani side, in particular, Khabar TV Channel, proposed to jointly shoot a documentary film about the Turkic world.