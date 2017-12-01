Turkic-speaking states to establish joint Infrastructure Fund

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Turkic-speaking countries plan to create a joint infrastructure fund.

Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci announced about this at the 7th meeting of the Ministers of Economy of the member countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries in Istanbul, Turkish media reports, trend.az reports.



The minister added that the corresponding agreement was reached within the framework of the meeting. The organizational work on the creation of the fund will be entrusted to the Turkish Eximbank.



Speaking about cooperation with Turkic-speaking countries, the minister also noted that Turkey, in particular, expects to finish all works within the framework of the preferential trade agreement with Azerbaijan before the end of the year. As Zeybekci noted, Turkey also hopes to achieve similar agreements with Uzbekistan.



The minister stressed that the Turkic-speaking countries have great opportunities for cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics.



Istanbul hosted the seventh meeting of the Ministers of Economy of the member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking countries on Nov.30. The organization includes Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Azerbaijan at the event is represented by the Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.