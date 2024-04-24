Turkic Week in Geneva kicks off with opening ceremony at United Nations Office

The Turkic Week in Geneva has begun with a grand opening ceremony held at the United Nations Office on April 22, 2024, a momentous occasion celebrating the diverse heritage and cultural unity of Turkic nations. The opening ceremony, held at the Palais des Nations, kicked off a week-long series of events aimed at highlighting the rich tapestry of Turkic history and traditions, Kabar reports.

This inaugural edition of the Turkic Week in Geneva marks a historic milestone as the first of its kind promotional mission showcasing the rich heritage and cultural wealth of the Turkic World on an international platform.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, delivered a stirring address underscoring the significance of this gathering. He expressed gratitude to Tatiana Valovaya, Director General of the United Nations Office at Geneva, for her support in showcasing Turkic culture on the international stage.

In attendance were honorable ambassadors, permanent missions, heads of international organizations, and distinguished guests, who gathered to celebrate and learn about the Turkic World.

The centerpiece of the event is the exhibition curated by TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy, presenting a diverse array of cultural artifacts, handicrafts, paintings, and photographs. This exhibition serves as a testament to the enduring legacy and historical contributions of Turkic civilizations.

Secretary General Omuraliev highlighted the profound impact of the Silk Road, emphasizing how it facilitated cultural exchanges between East and West, with Turkic peoples playing a pivotal role in shaping civilizations through trade and intellectual dialogue.

The Turkic Week promises an engaging lineup of activities, including enlightening conferences and captivating musical performances, designed to deepen understanding and foster meaningful collaboration among participants.

Reflecting on the significance of this occasion, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office at Geneva, Ambassador Yerlan Alimbayev, representing the Kazakh Chairmanship at the OTS emphasized the importance of Turkic cooperation and expressed pride in supporting this collaborative effort among Turkic nations.

In her opening address, UN Geneva Director-General Tatiana Valovaya expressed great pleasure in hosting the event, emphasizing how the exhibition "fully reflects the diversity" of the Turkic world's heritage and culture.

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultan Raev, President of the Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives of the OTS Member States to the UN Office in Geneva as well as representatives from various countries, international organizations, and the Turkic community in Geneva. The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was represented by members of Turkish Grand National Assembly, highlighting the inclusive and comprehensive nature of Turkic cooperation.

Activities within the scope of the Turkic Week will continue in Geneva till Thursday, featuring engaging conferences and cultural performances.