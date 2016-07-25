Turkish airlines fired over 200 employees for violations, support of Gulen

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkish Airlines has dismissed 211 employees for reasons including allegedly supporting the movement of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, the company said on Monday in a statement.

The Turkish authorities believe that the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETO)/Parallel State Structure (PDY), allegedly run by Gulen and designated as a terrorist organization by the country, played a key role in the recent coup attempt, Sputnik reports.



"Turkish Airlines made a decision to rescind contracts with 211 employees on July 22. The reasons include non-compliance, inefficiency, incompetence as well as support of the terrorist organization FETO," the company said in a statement.



Gulen is wanted in Turkey on charges including treason, although he denies any wrongdoing.



Source: Sputnik