Turkish Airlines flies 1 billionth passenger

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Türkiye's National flag carrier Turkish Airlines on Monday has reached a milestone of flying its one billionth passenger, Anadolu Agency reports.

The carrier rewarded the one billionth passenger, Mustafa Balci, who was flying from Istanbul to Türkiye's southeastern province of Adiyaman, with 1 million bonus miles.

«Living this experience will be an unforgettable memory for me,» Balci said.

Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of Turkish Airlines' board and executive committee, said: «Our brand, which has reached 1 billionth passenger in 90 years, aims to carry 2 billionth passenger in 2031.»

Bonus miles can be redeemed for flights, hotels, rental cars, and other parts of trip through Turkish Airlines.

Turkish Airlines currently has 413 aircraft and flies to 342 destinations – 289 international and 53 domestic.