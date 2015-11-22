Turkish Airlines flight lands in Halifax after bomb threat

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A Turkish Airlines plane headed from New York City to Istanbul has landed safely at Halifax's airport following a bomb threat, Nova Scotia RCMP say.

There were 256 passengers and crew members on board, the Halifax Stanfield International Airport tweeted early Sunday morning. There were no injuries, reported CBC News .

The RCMP said in a series of tweets that the threat came in at 10:50 p.m. AT on Saturday. The passengers disembarked and the plane and luggage will be searched by police dogs trained in explosives, the tweets said.

"RCMP is looking to establish the origin of the threat and identify the person or persons responsible," one tweet said.

Police said they will not comment on the details of the bomb threat.

Peter Spurway, a spokesperson for the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, said the airport was notified of the diverted flight shortly after midnight. It landed at 12:53 a.m. on Sunday.

The passengers disembarked about an hour later and were transported by bus to the terminal, where Spurway said they would be interviewed by the RCMP and processed by the Canada Border Services Agency. This is the second flight diverted to Halifax due to a bomb threat in less than a week. On Tuesday night, a bomb threat forced Air France Flight 55 to divert to the airport with 262 people aboard.

Police searched the plane and found no explosives. That flight left Halifax on its way to France around 3:45 a.m. AT Thursday morning.

The Halifax Stanfield International Airport is no stranger to hosting planes in trouble. The airport has said it receives a couple of diverted planes every month, or about 20 in the run of a year.

Those planes divert to Nova Scotia for various reasons, including mechanical trouble or medical emergencies.