17:15, 25 August 2016 | GMT +6
Turkish Airlines plane made emergency landing at Astana Airport
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boeing 777 belonging to Turkish Airlines flying from Beijing to Istanbul route made an emergency landing at the International Airport of Astana due to a passenger's health problems.
The airport’s press service confirmed this information to Kazinform. “The 33-year-old passenger had a high blood pressure. The plane had to make an emergency landing at 4:45 a.m. After the passenger was taken to a local hospital, the plane continued the flight,” the press service said.