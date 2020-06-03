Turkish Airlines to provide hygiene kits in its flights

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, with its domestic and international flights resuming in June after a two-month hiatus due to the pandemic, will start to serve hygiene kits during its flights, according to a press release on Wednesday.

To protect the health of passengers, the airlines will also appoint hygiene expert cabin crews during flights, said the press release.

Hygiene kits will include «mask, disinfectant and antiseptic tissue depending on the length of travel and providing oversight to make sure all necessary precautions are implemented correctly.»

Hygiene experts will be responsible for all hygiene standards onboard and measures such as social distancing.

«Hygiene Expert will monitor the mask usage of passengers while making sure that passengers do not remove their masks all at once during the service of food and beverages,» it added.

The carrier will also disinfect all aircraft before each flight.

The pandemic, which first appeared in China last December, has spread to 188 countries and regions across the world dealing a severe blow to air travel globally.

The virus has killed over 380,700 people worldwide, with total infections surpassing 6.4 million and some 2.74 million people having recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.



In Turkey, the virus has infected 165,555 people so far, and claimed 4,585 lives, but with daily infections and deaths in a downward trend. The vast majority of people have gone on to make a full recovery.

Source: Anadolu Agency