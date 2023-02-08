EN
    22:13, 08 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Turkish Ambassador praises UAE’s humanitarian aid to his country

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Türkiye to the UAE Tugay Tuncer, accompanied by Major General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations at the UAE Ministry of Defence, has visited Al Reef Base in the capital, Abu Dhabi, WAM reports.

    Ambassador Tuncer was briefed on the progress of the UAE's humanitarian shipments provided to the Turkish people. He also lauded the UAE's leadership role as part of the «Gallant Knight» to mitigate the repercussions of the earthquake that struck Turkey and support the affected people.

    Photo: wam.ae




