Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan: We will protect our interests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The state of emergency declared in Turkey will in no way affect our trade relations with Kazakhstan and will not impact the activity of the business world in whole. On the contrary, the new reforms implemented will enable us to ensure more economic growth," Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanik told in an interview with Kazinform.

“Mutual trade-economic relations of our country both with Kazakhstan and all the countries of the world will develop with the same force and dynamics. Those security measures adopted will let us strengthen democratic law and order and the situation peace and reliability. This will also enable us to make more positive contribution to economic collaboration including export, import and investments,” he said.

“The aim of declaring the state of emergency in our country was to eliminate the threat imposed to democracy, the rule of law, rights and freedoms of our citizens. The state of emergency in no way targets democracy, legitimacy or freedom. We should not forget that political and economic stability as well trust underlie 15 years of success of Turkish economy. The declaration of the state of emergency pursues a goal to protect stability and trust,” the Ambassador added.

As it is observed in the latest measures taken by Turkey against the terrorist acts in Europe and in the entire world, the state of emergency is a constitutional measure adopted without no doubt, when it is required for the protection of a democratically free state. Turkey took this decision for the name of its security and democracy.

Along with this, Nevzat Uyanik noted that the number of foreign tourists coming to Turkey every year exceeds 36 mln people. The country intends to increase this number up to 50 mln by 2023. To date, Turkey is the 4th popular tourist destination for European countries and the 6th most popular place for the rest of the world.

Besides, Mr. Uyanik invited Kazakhstanis to spend their holiday in Turkey and enjoy the most picturesque and interesting places of his country.