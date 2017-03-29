EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:16, 29 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Turkish businessmen plan to open JVs in S Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A delegation of entrepreneurs from Antalya has paid a working visit to South Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the governor.

    The goal of the visit was to attract investment into agro-industrial complex of the region and develop small and medium business.

    20 Turkish entrepreneurs familiarized with socioeconomic situation in the region, estimated its potential and visited a number of enterprises in the special economic zone of Shymkent city. They said they intend to open joint ventures on the territory of the region.

    On March 30, members of the delegation plan to hold B2B meetings with local entrepreneurs.

    This February entrepreneurs of South Kazakhstan region paid a business visit to Turkey and met with representatives of the Antalya Entrepreneurs Association. They held negotiations with furniture, film and packaging producing companies.

    Following the results of negotiations, Kazakh businessmen reached an agreement with three Turkish companies to implement join projects in South Kazakhstan region.

     

     

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Business, companies Kazakhstan and Turkey Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!