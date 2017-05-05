Turkish cinematographers visit Kazakhfilm

ALMATY. KAZINFORM According to Kazakhfilm, Turkish filmmakers are ready to take part in the work on a film about Khodzha Akhmet Yassau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Film director Kamil Koch said that Turks are always happy to cooperate with Kazakhstan.

"We are planning to create a cinema fund to finance the production of Turkic films. I know that Kazakhfilm already has a script for a film about Khodzha Akhmet Yassau, and today I was invited to meet with the scriptwriter to discuss possible cooperation," he said.

Kamil Koch came to Kazakhstan to learn about Kazakh cinema and Kazakhfilm in particular. During the visit, the guests met with the president of the Studios Bakhyt Kairbekov.

Kazakhfilm organized a studio tour during which showed the guests the scenery of the "Kazakh Eli" TV series.

It should be noted that Kazakh films are regularly shortlisted to take part in the 'Bosporus' film festival, organized by Kamil Koch.