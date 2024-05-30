Turkish company to build shipyard in Mangistau region

A Turkish company plans to build a shipyard in Mangistau region, the Consul General of Türkiye in the city of Aktau, Sabri Alptekin, said at the meeting with Governor Nurdaulet Kilybay. The parties also focused on the opportunities for strengthening and widening trade and economic, cultural and social ties, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the akimat’s press service.

As stated there, the commodity turnover between Mangistau region and Türkiye this January -March hot 4.9 million US dollars. 103 companies with the participation of Turkish capital work in the region. 1,100 nationals of Türkiye are registered in the region with 550 permanently staying and working in Aktau.

Sabri Alptekin said the Turkish businessmen are interested in investing in the region and strengthening friendly and cultural relations. For example, the YDA Company plans to build a shipyard near the Aktau Sea Port, he added.

In his turn, the governor thanked the Consul General for his active participation in the development of bilateral partnership. He said the local executive body will make all efforts to expand trade and economic, energy and investment cooperation as well as cultural and educational and social ties.