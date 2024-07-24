Turkish company to build vegetable storage facility in Kazakhstan

Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yermek Kenzhekhanuly held a meeting with the CEO of Turkish Saraylım Tarım company, Mustafa Ilica, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The sides discussed the opportunities of cooperation in implementation of investment projects.

Saraylim Tarim is the leading Turkish company specializing in the storage of fruits and vegetables in Türkiye. The capacity of the company’s warehouses is 14,000 tons of fruits per year, and processing capacity is 35,000 tons per annum.

The company exports its products to 18 countries of the world and it is interested in construction of a vegetable storehouse with the capacity of 5,000 tons in Kazakhstan. The cost of the project is approximately $15 million.

The Turkish side also expressed intention in production of vinegar and canned vegetables. $15 million is expected to be invested in the project.

According to Mustafa Ilica, the project will be implemented in Almaty region. The partner from the Kazakh side has already been determined.

In turn, Yermek Kenzhekhanuly informed the Turkish side of Kazakhstan’s support of foreign investors, subsidies, benefits and preferences.

He assured that the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture is ready to provide all-round support in the project’s implementation.