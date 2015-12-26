Turkish couple in Gaziantep have 17 children, 24 grandchildren

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM A Turkish couple in Gaziantep who have been married for 34 years have had a total of 17 children and 24 grandchildren so far.

The Doğan news agency reported that Raziye Güngör, who lives in southeastern Turkey , had 28 pregnancies and 21 births during her 34 years of marriage to Abdülkadir Güngör.

The couple has eight daughters and nine sons, the eldest of whom is 33 and the youngest is just one year old.

Raziye told the Doğan news agency that she does not regret giving birth to her children and wishes that all of her children had lived. She also said they have problems taking care of one of their children who is disabled, and asked for the government's help.

“We do not plan to have more children. We have some financial problems, we request that philanthropists help us,” she said.

The couple also have 24 grandchildren from their eight children who are married.

Source: Today’s Zaman (Photo: DHA)