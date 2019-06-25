Turkish Embassy in Kazakhstan extends condolences over Arys incident

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Turkey in Kazakhstan extended condolences on the occasion of the incident in the town of Arys in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

"We extend our condolences on the occasion of fatalities as a result of the explosions at the military warehouse of the military unit in the town of Arys. We wish the speediest recovery for those injured," the statement of the Turkish Embassy on Facebook page reads, reiterating that thoughts and prayers of the Turkish people are with the friendly and fraternal Republic of Kazakhstan.