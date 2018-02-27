EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:47, 27 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Turkish envoy praises the results of Astana process

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey in Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanık held a media briefing in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Turkish diplomat spoke about the country's military operation in Syria code-named 'Operation Olive Branch'.

    According to Mr. Uyanık, the operation is aimed at ensuring the security and stability of Turkey's border and the region, as well as neutralizing terrorists. The Ambassador stressed that the offensive's objectives are based on the Article 51 of the UN Charter and comply with international law and norms.
    null 

    Nevzat Uyanık also highly praised the results of the Astana process, noting that it was in Astana where for the first time all the parties were present at the negotiating table.

    The Ambassador added that the guarantor countries of the Astana process are now considering the possibility of organizing a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in mid-March in Astana.

    null 

    Tags:
    Astana Middle East Armed conflicts World News Terrorism Kazakhstan and Turkey Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!