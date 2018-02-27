Turkish envoy praises the results of Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey in Kazakhstan Nevzat Uyanık held a media briefing in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Turkish diplomat spoke about the country's military operation in Syria code-named 'Operation Olive Branch'.

According to Mr. Uyanık, the operation is aimed at ensuring the security and stability of Turkey's border and the region, as well as neutralizing terrorists. The Ambassador stressed that the offensive's objectives are based on the Article 51 of the UN Charter and comply with international law and norms.



Nevzat Uyanık also highly praised the results of the Astana process, noting that it was in Astana where for the first time all the parties were present at the negotiating table.

The Ambassador added that the guarantor countries of the Astana process are now considering the possibility of organizing a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in mid-March in Astana.