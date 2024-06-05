Turkish fintech payment solution targets Kazakhstan, Morocco, and UAE

Turkish fintech payment solution United Payment intends to penetrate the markets of Kazakhstan, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), general director of United Payment LLC in Azerbaijan Edgar Abdullayev told Trend.

"United Payment will provide new opportunities for customers wishing to transfer funds to Central Asian countries. The move reflects the company's commitment to expand its global network and meet customers' needs for convenient and secure money transactions. We are proud to offer our customers the ability to send money to Central Asian countries. We aim to provide simplicity and convenience in every transaction, making the transfer process as easy as possible for our customers. At the moment, we have registered our office in Uzbekistan as United Payment Solutions, including plans to enter the markets of Kazakhstan, Morocco, and Dubai by the end of the year," he added.

To note, United Payment (formerly known as Birleshik Odeme) received its e-money license in 2015. Wise financial technology company started doing business in Türkiye in partnership with United Payment in 2017, and the company opened its first international office in Azerbaijan in 2020.

