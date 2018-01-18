Turkish FM condoles over 52 killed in bus fire in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed grief over the accident occurred near the city of Aktobe, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Anadolu.

"I convey my condolences to the friendly and brotherly #Kazakhstan and #Uzbekistan," Cavusoglu wrote on his official Twitter account.

Recall that at least 52 people died as a bus caught fire near the city of Aktobe today. According to the regional Emergency Situations Department, the dead are Uzbek citizens. The preliminary data suggest that five people managed to get out of the burning bus. It was confirmed that was going from Uzbekistan to Russia.