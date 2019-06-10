Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes high voter turnout at presidential election in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic released a statement on the occasion of the presidential election in the Republic of Kazakhstan, welcoming that the presidential election in Kazakhstan on 9 June was held with high voter turnout.

"Turkey attaches great importance to the stability and prosperity of Kazakhstan with whom we have deep-rooted ties. We wish that the outcome of the presidential election will be auspicious for the friendly and brotherly Kazakhstan.



We will continue our efforts to further enhance our relations in all fields with our strategic partner Kazakhstan in a manner to contribute to the regional security, stability and prosperity," the statement reads.