Turkish governmental delegation holds talks in KSA

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Minister of Economy of this country Nihat Zeybekci arrived in Riyadh for a working trip, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Thursday, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the Turkish delegation in his residence in Riyadh. The sides discussed bilateral relations and the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres.

Those attending the meeting were Crown Prince of the KSA, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Muhammad bin Nayef, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the KSA Adel al-Jubeir and other members of the government.

The parties discussed also the situation in Syria. Both countries condemned air strikes in Aleppo and expressed deep regret over the UN’s inability to stop the attacks.

The visit of the Turkish officials to the KSA coincided with the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states which unites Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia.