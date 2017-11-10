Turkish healthcare center planned to be built in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Turkish healthcare center is likely to be built in Astana city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"A Turkish multinational medical company has a large network of healthcare centers. In fact, celebrities, including Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, use their services. The company intends to build its world-class healthcare center in Astana, Kazakhstan," Acting Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest National Company Meirzhan Maikenov told a roundtable at the Kazakh Senate on Friday.

According to him, the Turkish company have already held negotiations with large medical institutions of Astana at the city administration. Now, the concerned parties are considering the financial model and the feasibility study. The project is planned to be implemented through the public-private partnership.