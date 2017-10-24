Turkish high-ranking judges and prosecutors visit Kazakhstan’s Supreme Court

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Turkish delegation headed by First President of the Court of Cassation İsmail Rüştü Cirit has visited today the highest judicial agency of Kazakhstan.

The delegates included Chief Public Prosecutor Mehmet Akarca, Deputy Undersecretary of Ministry of Justice Şaban Yilmaz, as well as a number of judges, representatives of the prosecution and justice agencies, according to the press service of the Kazakh Supreme Court.

Head of the Judicial Chamber on Criminal Cases of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Abai Rakhmetulin held a meeting with the foreign guests. The event was also attended by chairpersons of the Supreme Court Judicial Chambers Yelis Abdykadyrov and Aigul Kydyrbaeva, Head of Court Maintenance Department Nurserik Sharipov, Head of the Academy of Justice Tolesh Kaudyrov.



Abai Rakhmetulin underlined the high level of the cooperation between the two countries and the long-term meaningful collaboration between the Kazakh and Turkish judicial systems.

He also said that the Head of the Supreme Court, Kairat Mami, is now in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and leading the Kazakhstan delegation at the 12th meeting of the chairpersons of the supreme courts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.

Highlighting the historical, cultural and national commonality of the two fraternal countries, Mr. Cirit recalled the historic event in 1991 when Turkey was the first country to officially recognize Kazakhstan's independence.

During the talks, the sides exchanged the current information on the work of the judicial systems of the two countries.

Mr. Rakhmetulin briefed on the work of the Kazakh justice system and offered insights into the major results of the reform of courts within the framework of the Nation Plan. Besides, he paid particular attention to the modernization of the criminal procedure legislation that is underway in Kazakhstan. He told about the main legal developments of the reform: enhancing the adversarial system in a criminal trial, broadening the powers of investigating judges in pre-trial procedures, adopting writ proceedings for the criminal infraction.

İsmail Rüştü Cirit underscored that the Turkish delegation aims to get familiar with the reforms in the Kazakh legal system and the development of the cooperation between the highest judicial authorities of the two countries. He told about the celebration of the 150th Anniversary of the supreme cassation and administrative courts in Turkey in 2018 and invited the Kazakh counterparts to the event.

The Turkish delegation made a tour of the Supreme Court building. The guests saw the halls for plenary sessions and judicial proceedings, as well as the Judiciary Situation Center.

Cirit highly praised the capabilities of the Situation Center, as well as the electronic justice in Kazakhstan.

In the afternoon, the Turkish delegation visited the Astana Court so that to get to know more about Kazakhstan's developments in adopting new information technologies in court proceedings. Here, they saw the way the audio, video, video conference systems, Court inquiry one-stop-shop service, and other services operate.