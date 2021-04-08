Turkish investors start implementation of social project in E Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the village of Glubokoe East Kazakhstan region the construction of a new heat source (boiler) has started. The project of the Turkish company JSC «Mimsan Endustri Kazanlari Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.» is implemented within the framework of the public-private partnership mechanism. The period of the PPP project implementation is 12 years, 10 of which the boiler house will be managed by the investor, Kazinform has learnt from KAZAKH INVEST.

The project involves the installation and construction of a heat source with an installed capacity of 30 Gcal / hour with the installation of three modern boilers. The main fuel will be bituminous coal, with a coal consumption of no more than 15,000 tons per heating season.

The total investment in the project will amount to more than 4.5 billion tenges. Of these, construction and installation work was estimated at 1.4 billion tenges, equipment (software, hardware, and server) at 2.7 billion tenges. The rest of the funds will be used for project management.

«PPP projects are actively developing in the region. By the joint efforts of the leadership of the region, KAZAKH INVEST and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Turkey, to date, it has been possible to increase interest in the implementation of social and infrastructure projects through the mechanism of public-private partnership on the part of foreign investors.This project provides for co-financing from the state in the amount of 40% of the cost. Thus, the state will invest over 1.6 billion tenges of budgetary funds in the project, and Turkish businessmen will invest more than 2.8 billion tenges, «said Nartai Beisekov, Regional Director of «NC» KAZAKH INVEST« JSC for East Kazakhstan region.

According to investors, the new boiler house will generate heat using the latest energy-efficient technologies, which will significantly reduce the consumption of fossil fuels and reduce emissions into the atmosphere. According to preliminary calculations of private partners, electricity consumption at the facility will decrease by 50%, and fuel costs - by 25%.

For reference: JSC «Mimsan Endustri Kazanlari Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.« - is one of the top five companies in Turkey in the field of heat engineering and energy with the production of boilers and heating devices.