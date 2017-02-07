Turkish investors to build 2 bln hydro power plant in South Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkish investors intend to build hydro power plant with capacity 4,2 MW in South Kazakhstan.

Akim of Tulkubas district of South Kazakhstan region Auyelkhan Turymbekov has met with investors from Turkey to discuss construction of hydropower plant.

In the region there are several rives where the HPP can be built, such as Mashat, Arys, Kulan. The rivers can serve an alternative energy source.

Representatives of the Turkish company "Industrial" told they would buid a small HPP at Mashat river with capacity 4,2 MW. Construction cost will be KZT 2 billion. In reply akim promised to provide support for implementation of the project.