EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:40, 25 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Turkish investors to build combined cycle power plant in Shymkent

    Turkish investors to build combined cycle power plant in Shymkent
    Photo credit: Shymkent city akimat

    Shymkent mayor Gabit Syzdykbekov and representatives of Turkiye’s Aksa Enerji Company led by Murad Ustel signed a memorandum on building a combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 500 MW in the city of Shymkent. Construction will start soon, Kazinform News Agency cites the mayor’s press service.

    The mayor said the new project will have positive impact on the city's ecological situation and bring additional budget revenues. The development of the investment project worth 700 million US dollars aims to provide the city with electricity, heat and hot water. Its construction will generate over 1,000 jobs, and over 200 locals will be provided with permanent jobs after the commissioning of the plant.

    Turkish investors to build combined cycle power plant in Shymkent
    Photo credit: Shymkent city akimat

    The mayor thanked the investors for their interest in the city and direct investments in the development of the energy complex. He also expressed readiness to render all-round support in the sooner implementation of the joint project.

    Tags:
    Energy Construction Akimat Kazakhstan and Turkey Shymkent Regions Industry
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!