Turkish investors to build combined cycle power plant in Shymkent

Shymkent mayor Gabit Syzdykbekov and representatives of Turkiye’s Aksa Enerji Company led by Murad Ustel signed a memorandum on building a combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 500 MW in the city of Shymkent. Construction will start soon, Kazinform News Agency cites the mayor’s press service.

The mayor said the new project will have positive impact on the city's ecological situation and bring additional budget revenues. The development of the investment project worth 700 million US dollars aims to provide the city with electricity, heat and hot water. Its construction will generate over 1,000 jobs, and over 200 locals will be provided with permanent jobs after the commissioning of the plant.

Photo credit: Shymkent city akimat

The mayor thanked the investors for their interest in the city and direct investments in the development of the energy complex. He also expressed readiness to render all-round support in the sooner implementation of the joint project.