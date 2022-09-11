EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:43, 11 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Turkish investors to visit Kazakhstan to debate investment projects

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev visited Gaziantep province to attract new investors in Kazakhstani economy, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    During the trip he met with 24 largest groups and companies of the province specialized in production of meat and milk products, waste treatment, petrochemical industry, food production, etc.

    Potential investors highly appreciated Kazakhstani steps to further improve investment climate and noted interest in strengthening cooperation. The investors expressed readiness to visit Kazakhstan in the near future to debate projects, particularly, in production of meat products, carpets, etc.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Turkey Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!