TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:51, 24 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Turkish, Kazakh aviation firms seal deal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aviation firms of Turkey and Kazakhstan signed a cooperation deal in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday during an international exhibition, Anadolu reports.

    According to a statement from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), it will work jointly with Kazakhstan Aviation Industry (KAI) in the production and supply of Anka unmanned aerial vehicle and Hurkus new generation training aircraft.

    The deal was inked during the International Exhibition Weapons Systems and Military Equipment (KADEX 2018).

    Both firms will contribute to the development of the defense industry and join forces in the aviation sector.

     

    Industry Army Kazakhstan and Turkey
