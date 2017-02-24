EN
    15:53, 24 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Turkish military lifts headscarf ban

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Turkey's army is lifting a ban on female officers' wearing the Islamic headscarves, Armenpress reports with reference to MIlliyets.

    From now on, women serving in the Armed Forces, as well as students of military training centers and noncommissioned officers are allowed to wear headscarves.

    The ban on wearing headscarves in the military existed since 1923. Several Turkish news agencies characterized the decision to allow female soldiers to wear headscarves "the end of an era".

