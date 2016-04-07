Turkish newspaper praises Nazarbayev's efforts to create nuclear-free world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An article dedicated to the Nuclear Security Summit 2016 in Washington was published by Turkey's Önce VATAN Newspaper, Kazinform has learnt from 24.kz.

Utmost attention in the article was paid to Nursultan Nazarbayev's efforts and initiatives to create nuclear-free world.



It is worth to note that the newspaper with over 80,000 online readers put forward the Kazakh President for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.



Editor-in-chief Kemal Salli lauded President Nazarbayev for abandoning the nuclear arsenal in early years of Kazakhstan's independence and demonstrating openness to a dialogue.



"The entire international community supports his initiatives and believes his decisive actions have set an example to follow. Nazarbayev's ideas are of paramount importance for the humanity," he notes.