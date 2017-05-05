EN
    17:41, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Turkish newspaper publishes Nazarbayev’s article

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Daily newspaper "VATAN" has published the article of Nursultan Nazarbayev "Course towards Future: Spiritual Modernization" translated into Turkish, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As a reminder, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda was the first to publish the Head of State's article on April 12. "I decided to share my vision of how we can take a step towards the future together and change the nation's conscience to become a united nation of strong and responsible people", Nursultan Nazarbayev wrote.

    VATAN is a Turkish daily newspaper founded on September 2, 2002 and issued under Bağımsız Gazeteciler Yayıncılık A.Ş platform. The circulation exceeds 100,000 copies.

     

     

