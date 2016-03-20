Turkish observer O.Kocaman says elections in Almaty meet intl law standards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The international observers who arrived in Almaty for monitoring the course of the Kazakh Parliamentary Elections, shared their views and impressions on the quality of the election commissions' work, preparedness and activeness of people. One of the first speakers was Deputy Secretary General of the Turkic-Speaking Countries Cooperation Council Ömer Kocaman.

“We came here to monitor the elections. Two groups are working in Kazakhstan – in Kyzylorda and in Almaty cities. Our group consists of 18 people. 10 people are working in Almaty. We have already visited 10 voting stations in Medeu and Bostandyk districts. The elections are going on successfully. No violations have been revealed. The elections comply with the national legislation of Kazakhstan and the standards of international law. Today in the evening we will draft a conclusion about the elections, and final information will be announced tomorrow,” said Kocaman.

Noteworthy to say that observers from the Council have always participated in the elections in Kazakhstan and other member states.