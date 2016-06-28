Turkish PM thankful to Kazakhstan for assistance in normalization of relations with Russia

BAKU. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim thanked Kazakhstan for assistance in regulation of the relations with Russia. He said it in an interview with the Turkish mass media, Trend reports.

"I would like to share news about important promotion in the relations with Russia. The contacts between the two leaders brought results, at last. The ice in relations of the two countries has melt, thanks to the contribution of our fraternal countries - Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan - who exerted every effort to normalize the relations between Turkey and Russia. We express our gratitude to these countries," said Yildirim.



"The process of normalization of the Turkish-Russian relations has started," stressed he.