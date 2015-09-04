Turkish police detain 17 over G20 protest

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkish police detained 17 Socialist Democracy Party (sdp) members who were protesting the G20 summit in front of a Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) building on Friday.

SDP members who wanted to protest the summit gathered in front of the TOBB's building inAnkara. Riot police who were deployed to the scene told the protesters to disperse and then intervened into the protest. A total of 17 protesters, 10 of them women, were detained by the police after they were searched for weapons. A police officer was also injured during the police intervention after he hit his head on the door of a police vehicle. The detainees were taken to a police station and the injured police officer was taken to the hospital. Kazinform has learnt from Today's Zaman.