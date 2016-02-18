ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on February 17.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he would not be able to visit Baku on February 18 to take part in the session of Turkey-Azerbaijan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council because of a terror attack in Ankara.

The head of state resolutely condemned the terror attack, extended condolences - on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan - to bereaved families, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey, and also wished Allah's mercy to victims of the tragedy.

The presidents agreed to determine the date of the session of Turkey-Azerbaijan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council some time later.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az